Owensboro’s ROMP Festival Postponed Until June 2021

Owensboro’s widely-known ROMP music festival has been postponed until 2021, organizers of the event announced on Tuesday, June 9.

According to a Facebook post on the ROMP Facebook page, in order to protect the safety of attendees, artists, volunteers, sponsors, vendors, and staff, the music festival will now be held on June 23-26, 2021.

Those who already purchased tickets for the 2020 event have three options available:

Tickets can be transferred to 2021. Ticket purchases can be donated (entire amount or a portion). Receive a full refund.

Ticket-holders can find more information by visiting the ROMP website or the ROMP Facebook page.

