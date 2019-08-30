Owensboro’s Julius Maddox Aims to Set World Bench Press Record

In June of this year, Owensboro’s Julius Maddox set the american bench press record of 723.1 pounds. But just 7 years ago, Maddox was heading down the wrong path.



“In 2012, I got in trouble for trafficking drugs, and

this time, there was no option to bond out of jail, or get out of jail so it was a time to either go to prison or get released to a recovery program. I chose a recovery program which brought me here to friends of sinners,” said Julius Maddon



After substituting weights for drugs and alcohol, Maddox knew he could achieve greater feats in lifting.

“I remember at one point, I had got to a place where we had every single weight in this basement on the bar, and I repped it out for about 3 repetitions. We added the weight up and it ended up being like 505 pounds. I was like, okay, I’m going to see what I’ve got, I’m going to take it to a competition. About a month later after I hit that lift, I did my first competition at the barbecue festival in 2013, and I won it with a 525 pound bench press. I started training specifically for power lifting and in a year, I went from 525 to 620,” said Maddox.



Now having beaten the American record, Maddox is preparing to break the world record of 738.5 pounds held by Kirill Sarychev of Russia.

“Two weeks ago, I hit a 730 pound gym lift, and that’s only 8 pounds off from the all time world record, well 8 and a half. So, I’m feeling pretty optimistic. So, next week, I’m going to go in and smash it,”

Second chances don’t come often, which is exactly why Maddox believes his experience is worth learning from.

“We all have a certain level of greatness, we just need to continue to fight until that greatness is revealed, and be willing to go to the lengths that it takes to get there. If you want to have things, then work for it. Work hard for it. Things are not going to be handed to you, and I wish that I would have gotten that a little sooner, but I believe that my Lord and Savior was here in perfect timing because I’m a big man on faith, you know and that’s the only way I’ve gotten to where I’m at today,” said Maddox.



