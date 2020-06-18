Owensboro’s “Healthy at Home” Fireworks Event to Be Held on July 3

The City of Owensboro has announced the replacement of its “All-American Fourth of July” event due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

A city-wide “Healthy at Home” fireworks display will be held instead, where Owensboro residents can watch fireworks being launched at the same time in multiple locations in the City of Owensboro, from the safety of their home.

The fireworks display will begin at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, July 3.

Fireworks will begin launching from eight different locations around the city at that time, including Thompson-Berry Park, Centre Court, Owensboro Sportscenter/Moreland Park, Souther Little League, the former Owensboro Health hospital, the former GE plant, and the Ohio River in downtown Owensboro. Owensboro Country Club will also hold its firework display at the same time as the other shows.

Spectators can tune in to 92.5 FM WBKR to listen to the soundtrack to which the fireworks have been choreographed.

The fireworks show will last for 10-12 minutes – shorter than the normal riverfront show since there are multiple locations throughout the city.

For the safety of the public and the workers, the fireworks launch sites will not be open to the public. People attempting to watch from the launch sites will cause the fireworks at the location to be halted.

