Owensboro’s Brescia University Responds to Coronavirus

The president of Brescia University has issued a statement in response to Coronavirus Disease 2019, or COVID-19.

In his letter to faculty, staff, and students of Brescia University in Owensboro Kentucky, Brescia University President Larry Hostetter issued the following statement:

Dear fellow Brescians,

As you know from my previous communications regarding the new coronavirus, our response has been built on the foundation of ensuring the safety of our students, staff, and faculty while also minimizing the disruption to our students’ educational experience. Although there are currently no reported cases of covid19 in our immediate area, the probability that it will spread into our region is high. While we know we will be unable to eliminate all potential transmission of the virus, we can do our best to minimize it. To that end, Brescia University will take the following steps.

1. Beginning Wednesday, March 18, all on-ground classes will transition to online until April 14 when face-to-face courses will resume. Faculty will have received communications from the Academic Dean’s office with resources and opportunities for training. We recognize that this is not ideal and some patience will be necessary but we want to do all we can to finish the semester to avoid delaying our students’ education.

2. Classes are cancelled on Monday (March 16) and Tuesday (March 17). This is to allow faculty time to prepare for the transition to online.

3. We will continue to monitor the situation to determine whether we will be able to return to face-to-face on April 14th. If not, then we would continue with online courses until the end of the semester.

4. At this time there is no decision on commencement.

5. All university international travel is suspended through the summer.

6. At this time, residence halls will remain open. Depending on further developments, this may change, but for now students may remain on campus. If you are returning home during this time, please complete the form that the Office of Residence Life will send out. If we find it necessary to close residence halls we will make provisions for those who cannot leave campus.

7. Athletic competitions will be limited to conference events. All travel will be approved on a case-by-case basis.

8. We are also cancelling our enrollment events during this period (March Open House and March Preview Day).

9. The health experts are unanimous that the best way to avoid spreading the virus is through frequent, thorough hand washing, and avoid touching your face. Also, if you are ill, please stay at home

10. Faculty and staff will continue to maintain office hours; Brescia University remains open for business.

There is no doubt that there will be hardships as a result of these unprecedented steps. I also know that all of you want only what is best for our students and I ask for your patience and consideration as we work through any challenges. As a Catholic institution we trust in God’s grace and providence to guide us through this difficult time and we ask him to envelope those who are sick with his healing love.

In the Spirit of St. Angela,

Fr. Larry Hostetter