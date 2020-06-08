Owensboro Youth Baseball Leagues Resuming After COVID-19 Cancellations

Many, if not all youth baseball leagues were canceled in Kentucky due to the coronavirus pandemic, but several leagues have now announced plans for the summer season.

Owensboro Southern Little League, Owensboro Eastern and Western Cal Ripken, Daviess County Little League, and Owensboro Catholic League Summer Sports all plan to resume summer leagues.

All leagues have plans to resume carefully in order to keep players, coaches, and parents alike both safe and healthy.

“There will be no bleachers and the players will not be in the dugouts,” said Lauren Patton, Treasurer of the Southern Little League. “They will be closer to home plate, right outside the fence.”

“Some of the bigger things are no gum, no sunflower seeds – that might be a dealbreaker,” Patton went on to say.

Practice can begin as early as June 15 in Kentucky under Governor Andy Beshear’s “Healthy at Work” reopening plan, which allows youth sports to resume on that date.

