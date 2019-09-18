Owensboro Woman Holds Man Captive, Steals Vehicle

An Owensboro woman is facing a laundry list of charges after police say she held a man captive and stole a vehicle.

Owensboro Police Department says 24-year-old Aieral White was placed into custody Wednesday morning.

Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Frederica Street when the driver fled. Police located the vehicle parked in a driveway on Placid Place shortly afterward, where a male driver exited the vehicle.

Police say as they approached the male, White got into the driver seat and fled in the vehicle, nearly hitting an officer.

According to the male driver, White pointed a gun at him telling him not to stop and then to exit the vehicle after it was stopped.

Officers were able to locate White and arrested her for the following charges:

Robbery 1st Degree

Theft by Unlawful Taking Automobile – $500 or more but Under $10,000

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree – Police Officer

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

