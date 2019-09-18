Owensboro Woman Arrested on Multiple Charges After Fleeing Police

An Owensboro woman is behind bars tonight after police pull over a car, she’s in and she flees the scene.

On Wednesday, The Owensboro Police Department attempted to stop a car for a traffic violation on Frederica Street, when the male driver exited the car. As police were approaching him, Aieral White got into the driver’s seat and fled the scene, nearly hitting the officer.

After speaking to the male driver, he advised officers White had pointed a gun at him telling him not to stop, and then to exit the car once it was stopped. Officers attempted to locate the car and the female but were initially unsuccessful.

Officers later able to locate White who was then arrested for the below charges.

Robbery 1st Degree

Theft by Unlawful Taking Automobile – $500 or more but under $10,000

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree – Police Officer

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree(Motor Vehicle)

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Aieral White is being held in The Daviess County Jail.

Comments

comments