Owensboro Wet Dry Election Set for Tuesday

Voters in one Owensboro neighborhood are voicing concerns about a wet-dry decision – and they’ll be casting their ballots next week to possibly change a rule that’s been in place for years.

For the first time – a real estate broker, Gordon Barnett, has covered a near $5,000 election price tag to cover the costs of poll workers and county clerk staff.

A little more than 500 people live in the Thorobred West precinct – and they’re coming together next week to see whether business owners should be allowed to sell alcohol.

“Anybody in this business is going to tell you there is just one pie and if an area is voted wet than the pieces of pie we are able to take are smaller,” said Val-U Liquors Manager Nikki Smith Henning.

Neighbors are heading to the polls Tuesday to discuss changing that.

“You know there are four liquor stores, five really on (Kentucky) 54 already,” she said.

Along the Kentucky 54 shopping corridor all stores and restaurants south of the highway – like Walgreens – can sell alcohol. While stores just across the road like competing CVS, can not.

Local liquor store owners say it’s only a matter of time before dry areas are no more.

“It’s a shade of grey, but progress is going to happen, especially on (Kentucky) 54 and this time and we just have to be prepared and the best thing we can do is offer the best service.”

Thorobred West is one of just two precincts along the Highway 54 strip still considered dry.

Until Kentucky’s legislature passed a bill in 2017, Daviess County would have been responsible to pay for the wet-dry election.

Many people say if passed – the new areas deemed wet will be more competitive with surrounding precincts, and for established liquor stores in the area, it’s a loss for them.

“We are not going to benefit from these, but it will facilitate new businesses, new bars, new restaurants which I totally understand is good for business,” said Smith Henning.

