Owensboro Universities Offer Free Housing to Healthcare Workers, First Responders

Two colleges in Owensboro are offering up their currently-vacant dorm rooms as free housing for frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kentucky Wesleyan College and Brescia University are offering the housing as a way for healthcare workers and first responders to have a safe place to stay without fear of spreading COVID-19 to their families should they become infected.

“Both campuses, Brescia and Kentucky Wesleyan, wanted to help in some way – to reach out. To see if first responders or people on the frontlines might need a place to go,” said Dr. Joshua Clary, Dean of Students at Brescia University. “They’ve not tested positive for COVID-19, but they are being exposed to people who are potentially, and they don’t want to expose their families.”

The health department says they’re hoping this will help slow the spread of COVID-19 across Daviess County.

Message From Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College:

Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College invite first responders and those serving to protect our community during the coronavirus pandemic to apply for housing on our campuses. The goal of this partnership is to provide individuals a place to go to so they lower risk of possibly transmitting Covid-19 to friends and family. Below are some conditions and overview of the process our campuses have agreed to use. Brescia and Kentucky Wesleyan will begin reviewing and processing applications on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Applicants must be symptom free of Covid-19 for 14 days and not tested positive for Covid-19. Individuals who test positive for Covid-19 while living on either campus will be asked to leave and will coordinate with Daviess County Emergency Management on housing accommodations. Applicants will complete the following, brief, online application: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=TIX3V01oUUuacVKdvBN0WonbiL7Qdu1Msk_WmIvvY4FUN01WRUxGSkdaS0Q3TTcyOEowSEpRN1hFRC4u The above application lists accommodations provided at each campus as well as basic rules on each campus, which applicants must agree to in order to be eligible for housing. Bedding will not be provided. All beds on each campus are Twin XL. Residence Life staff from Brescia and Kentucky Wesleyan will contact applicants at the phone number they provide to discuss accommodations, move-in process, and other pertinent details. Applicants will complete additional paperwork required of each campus at time of move-in, and at that point will receive keys.

Questions may be sent to Dr. Joshua Clary, Vice President of Student Affairs at Brescia University, at josh.clary@brescia.edu and your question will be answered by staff on either campus.

