Owensboro Transit to Offer Free Rides for 12 Days of Christmas

One Tri-State city is showing its appreciation this holiday season. The Owensboro Transit System’s annual Twelve Days of Christmas will offer free services during its 12 Days of Christmas. The free service will run Tuesday, December 10 through Monday, December 23.

Hours of operation are from 6 a.m. – 7:35 p.m., Monday through Friday and 7:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. on Saturday

In addition, OTS will be closed December 24 & 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday.

For more information, visit the City of Owensboro.

Comments

comments