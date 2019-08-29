Owensboro Teen Arrested in Connection With Robbery

The Owensboro Police Department arrested a juvenile in connection with a Wednesday night robbery. Owensboro Police responded to the robbery of an individual in the 1200 block of East Byers Avenue.

Police say when they arrived, the victim said he had been robbed at gunpoint by a juvenile he knew. The victim says his cellphone and $20 had been taken.

Investigators arrested the 17-year-old teen and charged him with robbery and possession of a handgun.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

