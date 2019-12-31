Owensboro to Take Bids on Demolition of Gabe’s Tower

Starting next week in January of 2020, the city of Owensboro will start taking bids on the demolition of Gabe’s Tower.

The submission deadline for proposals to restore the 175′ tall tower was Nov. 21, and although one person asked to tour the property before the deadline was up, no proposals were submitted.

Owensboro City Manager Nate Pagan said that city officials did not see how it would be feasible for anyone to restore the property, due to the condition and status of the building.

Because of the height of the building, the demolition of Gabe’s Tower poses a safety risk to nearby residential and commercial properties.

City officials are unsure of which type of demolition will be used for the destruction of the tower, leaving the decision to either use explosives to implode the tower, or to use a wrecking ball to demolish the tower, up to demolition experts.

The City has set aside at least $600,000 for the demolition, but it could cost more.

Pagan said a timeline for demolition won’t be put in place until a bidder is selected.

