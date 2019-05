Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Owensboro. The incident happened at 2:48 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say 35-year-old Robert Tindle was sent to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for a stab wound to the abdomen.

No arrest has been made but police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Comments

comments