Owensboro Sportscenter Receiving Renovations

Over the past year, the Owensboro Sportscenter has received multiple renovations.

“It’s an older building, it’s historical and it means a lot to the city of Owensboro. So we really wanted to show it some love. We renovated the lighting, the arena lighting to LED, transitioned that over. We’ve replaced the roof, upgraded a couple of restrooms that at times were just inoperable and upgraded hospitality space for our guests, for our season ticket holders. A fresh coat of paint can go a long way too,” said Sportscenter Assistant General Manager Jessica Backmann.



The Coronavirus Pandemic provided the Sportscenter with an opportunity to get ahead on projects. Renovations scheduled from April to September were able to be moved up.

“The timing of the pandemic especially here in Kentucky actually benefited us a little bit in that sense. Basically our busy season is from November until mid March. Once mid March hits, we really don’t have a lot of stuff that goes on here at the Sportscenter in the summer time. But it did give us the opportunity that now we didn’t have any events here, we were basically able to block off the entire building for about 3-4 months and focus on some of these projects and just go with them without any interruption,” said Spectra Venue Management General Manager Laura Alexander.



And with these renovations, management hopes to provide the public the opportunity to have a better experience when they visit the Sportscenter.

“We want to maintain the historic feel of this arena and if you change these out with some cushion seats that maybe a lot of the other arenas and stuff have right now, you’re losing that historic feel. We make that decision on any renovation that we are doing as far as modernizing it but still be able to keep that historic component here at the sports center,” said Alexander.



