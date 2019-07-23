Owensboro Soldiers to Be Deployed to Middle East

Tri-State soldiers will be deployed to the Middle East later this week.

More than 150 soldiers with the 206th Engineer Battalion of the Kentucky National Guard will be heading out to conduct construction missions in support for Operation Inherent Resolve.

They will be reporting to the US Central Command Area of Operations in the Middle East. Last time this unit was deployed was in 2006 to Kuwait in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The Kentucky National Guard will have a deployment ceremony for the soldiers at the Owensboro Convention Center on July 25th at 2PM.

