Owensboro Shelters to Open for White Flag Event

With the cold weather today, Owensboro officials are announcing a white flag event Friday night.

St. Benedicts Homeless Shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. There will be bedding, showers, and a warm place for people to spend the night.

Meals will also be provided at Daniel Pitino Shelter on Walnut Street. You can walk or bus passes will be available.

You can grab breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Those seeking shelter are not required to go to Daniel Pitino Shelter and can go to St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter.

During a White Flag Event, participating homeless shelters are requested to place a white flag on their facility’s exterior door, which shall publicly convey that extra bed space may be available.

