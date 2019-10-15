Owensboro Sends Off Biggest Honor Flight Group

A group of veterans left for our nation’s capitol Tuesday to experience something many of them have never seen before. A send-off ceremony took place in Owensboro Tuesday as these 35 veterans and their guardians head off on the trip of a lifetime.

They are set to visit the memorials built in their honor in Washington D.C.

This is the biggest Owensboro Honor Flight group yet and the community has been rallying around those heroes as they make their way to Washington, D.C.

“It’s a once in a lifetime thing and we do it to honor those who paid that sacrifice for all of us,” says Vietnam Veteran, Gary Poore. “I think it’s going to be really emotional. I’m getting emotional just thinking about it.”

More than 35 veterans are participating in this honor flight.

“When you add support staff and guardians we are traveling with over 50 people,” says Daviess County Deputy Matt Ralph.

This group includes World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans. This group is much bigger than those in the past because more Vietnam veterans are able to participate.

44News spoke with one Vietnam Veteran who was on a waiting list for a couple of years, until now.

“I’m excited but I’m also really nostalgic about it. I lost a lot of really good people there,” says Deputy Ralph.

Honor flight coordinators say the community’s support makes these trips possible.

“It’s very important to give back to these guys because, especially your Vietnam veterans,” says Deputy Ralph. “They just didn’t get a welcome home that they deserved whenever they came back from Vietnam.”

The veterans going on the trip, don’t have to worry at all about the cost.

“These veterans don’t spend one dime anything, it’s all paid for,” says Deputy Ralph. “Fortunately for us, Old National Bank here locally was a big sponsor for this flight. They donated $25,000 towards this flight.”

Deputy Ralph says this generous donation, along with others, is what allowed them to take their biggest group yet. Some veterans say this provides an experience many of them will never forget.

“It means a lot to my family and it means a lot to me,” says Poore.

There will be a ceremony on Thursday, October 17th at 11 a.m. at the National Guard Armory. That address is 3300 Tamarack Road, but community members are encouraged to line surrounding streets as well.

Comments

comments