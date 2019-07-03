Owensboro RiverDawgs Looking to Defend Their Title

When you look at the Ohio Valley League standings, the Owensboro Riveradwgs have once again found themselves standing all alone in 1st place. However, the defending league champs don’t feel any pressure to perform, instead, they tell our Andrew Garcia if they just focus on having fun, the results will come.

After a successful run to the Ohio Valley League title last season, the Owensboro RiverDawgs are back and ready to defend their crown.

“In the Ohio Valley you want to be as competitive and win as many games as you can,” said RiverDawgs Head Coach Vic Evans. “We took it as a great accomplishment the first year back here, and under new ownership, to win the division, and then go and win the OVL playoffs, it’s a big deal for us.”

“We’re a lot less liked this year,” said RiverDawgs RHP/OF Bo Robison. “You know they don’t like playing us much but it’s still a fun time, trying to get back to the championship and do it all over again.”

Owensboro returns two players from last year’s team.

“It’s a fun experience and letting them know how to act, and how to treat summer ball a little bit different than school ball,” said Robison. “It’s a little bit more relaxed, have a little bit more fun, so it’s just fun being a part of a team and meeting new guys.”

“Since this is one of my last year’s playing baseball, I’m just kind of bringing that to the park every day and letting these guys know this game’s not forever and it’s almost done,” said RiverDawgs RHP/OF Ian Ellis.

Despite being the reigning champs, the team sees room for improvement.

“Staying focused, we lose our heads a lot when the other team starts chirping and we start chirping back we kind of lose it,” said Ellis. “We’re still playing a game we’ve got to be the ball.”

“Starters getting deep in the games, we’ve put to many guys on base via walks or hit by pitches, which then increases their pitch count,” said Evans. “If we can get our starters to be a little more efficient and get us a little deeper in games, that is one of the things we’re working on.”

“Having fun, you know we had a lot of fun last summer, and we did really good having fun,” said Robison. “As long as we have fun, we’ll be good.”

