Owensboro Resident Unearths Live Hand Grenade While Tilling Yard

On Thursday, The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a residence in the 3700 block of Medley Rd. in Owensboro, Kentucky, after receiving a call from a resident there who reported finding what was described as a possible hand grenade.

According to the incident report from DCSO, the resident stated she was outside next to her patio operating a small tiller. According to the resident, she heard a noise as something became “caught up” in the tiller.

After hearing the noise, the object was eventually thrown out from the tiller, and appeared to be what the called described as a possible hand grenade.

When DCSO Deputies arrived on scene, a photo was taken of the object and sent to one of the Owensboro Police Department’s (OPD) Bomb Techs.

The OPD Bomb Unit was dispatched to the scene, where it was then determined to in fact be a hand grenade.

Utilizing a robot, the OPD Bomb Unit retrieved the grenade and placed it into a hole before subsequently detonating the device.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

