Owensboro Recycling Center Suspends Cardboard Collection

On Monday, The City of Owensboro Drop-Off Recycling Center announced its suspension of the collection of cardboard due to recycling market conditions, effective immediately.

Although they are in no way against the recycling of cardboard, the city would have to begin paying to have recycled cardboard taken from the recycling center site due to the value of cardboard significantly dropping over the last year.

“The broker we take it to prepares it, sorts it, bales it and heaves it to an outlet for reprocessing,” Public Works Director Wayne Shelton said, going on, saying, “They said they’ll still take it, but they’ll charge me $60 a ton.”

Taking cardboard to a landfill is the most cost-efficient method for the sanitation department.

“Recycling is a market-driven commodity. At one time, cardboard brought in $200 a ton,” Shelton said. “Now, it brings in about one-tenth of that. It’s not a decision we made lightly. Those who want to recycle can do so at the individual’s discretion. Just because we’re not taking it doesn’t mean they can’t do it.”

