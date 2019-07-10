Owensboro Receiving Money for Railroad Repairs

In Kentucky, six river ports received more than $500,000 to improve public safety. Owensboro received money for railroad repair and maintenance and a compact truck loader project.

Henderson County also received money to replace warehouse roofs and to buy a new forklift for construction projects.

GRANT AWARDEES:

Owensboro Riverport Authority: Railroad Maintenance and Repair Project

This project involves replacing 575 deteriorated crossties and 60 deteriorated switches in an effort to maintain the reliability of the port rail loop and maintain rail access.

Project Cost: $200,203 Grant Award: $100,101

Henderson County Riverport Authority: Forklift Project

This project involves purchasing a permanent 30,000 pound heavy equipment forklift to serve two new customers the riverport serves that requires the handling of heavy metal coils.

Project Cost: $275,000.00 Grant Award: $137,500

Eddyville Riverport and Industrial Development Authority: Realignment of Agri-Chem Access Road Project

This project involves the realignment of the access road that runs along Agri-Chem. An existing conveyor structure and concrete pad will be removed and the existing access road realigned to better facilitate truck movement. The second phase of the project involves resurfacing the scale road due to damage caused by loaded trucks.

Project Cost: $99,560.00 Grant Award: $49,780.00

Owensboro Riverport Authority: Compact Track Loader (Skid Steer) Project

The project involves replacing one of two skid steers currently used in daily material handling operations. Skid Steers are used to gather material in barges for unloading by cranes. Both skid steers are in contact with corrosive materials and one skid steer needs to be replaced to ensure continued operations.

Project Cost: $68,960.00 Grant Award: $34,480

Louisville-Jefferson County Riverport Authority: Riverport Rail Tie Replacement

This project involves replacing 1,900 deteriorated crossties in an effort to maintain the reliability of the port track. The crossties maintain the required gauge between the rails. As the ties lose the ability to hold the spikes, the gauge of the rail can change, causing track closures or possibly derailment. Replacing the ties will significantly improve the reliability of the track and maintain rail access.

Project Cost: $300,000 Grant Award: $150,000

Henderson County Riverport Authority: Roof Replacement Main Warehouse Project

This project will replace portions of the main warehouse roof, built in the 1980s, with a synthetic sheet material. Two portions of the 42,000 square foot roof originally have already had to be replaced with synthetic sheet material due to leaking. The project would replace an additional approximately 8,000 sq. ft. of roofing in the areas assessed to be the most critical.

Project Cost: $240,000 Grant Award: $28,139

