Owensboro to Receive Coronavirus Grant

The City of Owensboro will receive a $219,117 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help the city to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Congressman Brett Gutherie announced Tuesday.

The funds are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act which provides additional coronavirus-related funding for the Community Development Block Grant Program.

Owensboro is already a recipient of Community Development Block Grants, and this additional funding will give the local government flexibility to adapt and address the needs of the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are at war against the coronavirus, and the battles are being fought on the ground in our communities and in our hospitals,” said Guthrie. “I was proud to vote for the CARES Act to give state and local governments the flexibility and funding necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus. This grant will help give the city of Owensboro the resources it needs to keep our community healthy and safe.”

