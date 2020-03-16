Owensboro Public Schools Offering Free Lunches for Students

As the COVID-19 pandemic closes restaurants to close and empties store shelves it’s also forcing thousands of kids out of the classroom.

That left a question of what was to happen to students that depended on school meals.

Luckily, one community is doing its part to helps those students and parents that may be struggling with these unique circumstances.

Owensboro Public Schools is using this time to provide free breakfast and lunches to anyone under 18 who lives in the district.

The school district realizing parents may be struggling to find childcare or even feed their children at this time due to the unexpected closures.

Though they say helping out the community always is a great feeling and helps take a burden off parents’ backs.

Service Coordinator at Owensboro Innovation Amanda Hirtz says, “This is great its fun seeing the students that I have at my school outside in their home environment so it’s nice seeing their smiles when they come up to get a bag.”

Meals will be served Monday through Friday until April 3. With breakfast being served from 8:15 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. Though, meals will be served at certain locations to prevent the spreading of the virus.

Meals will be delivered via school bus so that it is easy to distinguish what school vehicle is providing the meals. Below is a list of sites where meals can be picked up: Feeding Site Locations

Corner of E 7th St. & JR Miller Blvd.

Colonel House

Dixiana Court

Corner of Goose Egg Park & W 3rd St.

Cadillac Motel

Corner of Chesterfield Rd. & River Road

Kendall-Perkins Park

Max Rhoads Park

Moreland Park

Cravens Pool

Lincolnshire Apartments

Daviess County Public Library

Corner of 8th & Maple St.

Smothers Park

Corner of Bolivar & 7th St.

Oney’s Apartments

Rolling Heights (Meals will be delivered via bus or OPS labeled vehicle)

Girls Inc. (Meals will be delivered via bus or OPS labeled vehicle)

Owensboro High School (Drive-Thru)

Owensboro Middle School (Drive-Thru)

Lewis Lane Baptist Church

Kentucky Wesleyan College near Scherm Rd.

Legion Park

Seven Hills Head Start Preschool

Learning Villa near Estes Elementary

Nannie Locke HAO

Harry Smith HAO

