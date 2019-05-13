Owensboro Public School Offering Free Meals for Kids This Summer

The Daviess County and Owensboro Public School districts are seeking sites to provide free meals to anyone 18 years of age and younger this summer.

Previous sites include local parks, vacation bible schools, local pools, day camps and more.

This is service is provided as part of the USDA Kids Eat Summer Food Service Program. The Summer Food Service allows both districts to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session.

Nationwide, this program serves more than 200 million free meals to anyone under the age of 18 at any approved site at no cost to the participant.

Comments

comments