Owensboro Press Conference to Include American Hydroplane Events

Hydroplanes could be making a comeback in the Tri-State. American Hydroplane Events announced Tuesday via Facebook their first big news conference is Wednesday in Owensboro.

Officials say the press conference will begin at 2 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center and will focus on a new upcoming event.

Mayor Tom Watson and the Owensboro Board of Commissioners will be present at the press conference.

Not a lot of details are being released at this time, stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Comments

comments