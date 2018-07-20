Owensboro Police Seeking Suspect in Shooting

Police responded to a shots fired call this morning in Owensboro on 19th Street near Alexander Avenue.

Officers say that one individual has suffered minor injuries from a gun shot wound during an altercation with the suspect. When fleeing, the suspect hit the gunshot victim as well as another individual with his car.

Both victims are being treated for their non-life threatening injuries at Owensboro Regional Health Hospital.

The suspect is reported to be a black male, armed with a handgun, and driving a dark colored passenger car.

The case is currently being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Owensboro Police Department.

