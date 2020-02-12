Owensboro Police Release 2019 Crime Statistics

The Owensboro Police Department has shed some light on crime statistics across their community with their release of 2019s crime statistics.

There Were 6 Murders in 2019, Compared to 3 the Year Before. However, Rape, Robbery, and Assault Dropped During That Same Period of Time.

Also Dropping From 2018 to 2019 Was Burglary, Larceny, Vehicle Thefts, and Even Arson.

Owensboro authorities say everyone is taking a proactive approach to reducing crime across their community.

“Focusing more on those crimes, you know, like drug crimes, warrants, and gun violence. So if that helps, we implemented a flex unit to focus on that capacity, which frees up other officers to patrol and do their daily duty, so that helps,” Owensboro Chief of Police Art Ealum said.

Another Graphic Shows Crime Statistics for Owensboro in Comparison to Other Kentucky Cities.

Figures used in this Report were submitted voluntarily by law enforcement agencies throughout the country. Individuals using these tabulations are cautioned against drawing conclusions by making direct comparisons between cities. Comparisons lead to simplistic and/or incomplete analyses that often create misleading perceptions adversely affecting communities and their residents. Valid assessments are possible only with careful study and analysis of the range of unique conditions affecting each local law enforcement jurisdiction. – OPD

