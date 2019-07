The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night robbery involving two people.

Police were called to the Quicky Mart in the 1200 block of Crabtree Avenue around 10:40 pm.

Witnesses told police a man and a woman entered the store and demanded money before running off.

Police say the suspects said they were armed but never showed a weapon.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call police.

