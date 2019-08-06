UPDATE: Missing 14-Year-Old Owensboro Teen Located

UPDATE: 9:10AM, AUGUST 6TH….According to Owensboro Police, 14-year-old Lamarion Hagan has been located.

EARLIER…

Owensboro Police is looking for assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old.

Lamarion Hagan was reported missing around 1:35 Tuesday morning from the 700 block of Rudy Alley. Hagan was last seen riding his bike from Dugan Park, wearing red shorts and a white t-shirt. His phone tracked him to the location of the 700 block.

Owensboro Police detectives, along with the Emergency Management Agency responded to the area and continue to search for Hagan. If anyone has any information about his location, they are asked to contact dispatch at 270-687-8888.

