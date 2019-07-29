Owensboro Police Investigating Vandalism at Thrift Store

Authorities are investigating the vandalism of the Owensboro St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store.

The store owners posted this statement following the incident:

The Owensboro St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is closed today due to vandalism that occurred overnight. The windows on the 18th Street side were shot out. There is insurance but there is a high deductible. If you’d like to donate to help with the deductible, message me or drop by the store and give your donation to the cashier. It saddens us that someone would do this. We pray for those who did this! Thank you for your support!

Anyone wanting to help with the deductible can give their donations to the cashier.

The store was closed Saturday and Sunday so that police could investigate and gather information. The store reopened on Monday.

Anyone with information concerning the vandalism can contact OPD at (270) 687-8888.

