Owensboro Police Investigating Shooting

Owensboro Police responded to a shooting early Saturday in the 200 block of Byron Court.

Police say that one man had suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to Owensboro Regional Health Hospital with what is believed to be a non-life threatening injury.

As the investigation continues, the Criminal Investigations Division has determined that this is an isolated domestic incident. Detectives will continue their investigation into the assault.

Authorities confirmed late Saturday that Edward Cortez Sharp, 38, of Evansville, has been lodged at Daviess County Detention Center on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a defaced firearm related to this case.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

