Owensboro Police Investigating Armed Robbery

Owensboro Police were called to Wesleyan Park Plaza shopping center on Saturday evening around 6:30 after reports of an armed robbery.

The victim told authorities someone had robbed them at gunpoint of both their vehicle and wallet.

Police say 40 year old Daniel York of Owensboro robbed another man in the parking lot. The victim ran to a nearby asian restaurant to call for help.

York is a convicted felon, who shouldn’t have had a weapon in the first place. The robbery at gunpoint prompting a manhunt and later a search of a county highway.

Police eventually located the suspect’s vehicle in the middle of the road on Highway 1554 but nobody was inside.

Kentucky State Police troopers and The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office searched the area and later found the suspect less than a mile away from that vehicle.

“You’re talking about a roughly 30 to 45 minute time span between the time the vehicle was located, to the time we ultimately apprehended the suspect and the other individual who we spoke to,” said Owensboro Police Dept. Officer Andrew Boggess.

Police say a second person, who was seen entering the suspect’s car isn’t believed to be involved in the robbery.

“He was just an acquaintance of his, like I said after speaking with him, and getting some additional information from the victim, it was determined he wasn’t directly involved in the robbery at all,” said Boggess.

Owensboro Police say the manhunt for the suspect ended after a Daviess County K-9 was deployed to track the area.

“The suspect and the other individual both ultimately surrendered while that track was going on,” Boggess said.

York was arrested for robbery, possession of a handgun, tampering with physical evidence and fleeing or evading police

The robbery remains under investigation, anyone with information is urged to call the Owensboro Police Department 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with 270-687-8484.

