Owensboro Police Investigate Monday Night Shooting

Owensboro Police Department (OPD) Detectives are investigating after a shooting that took place on Monday night.

Just before 9:00 p.m. on Monday, March 23, OPD responded to the 800 block of Walnut St. on a report of a shooting.

An adult male victim was located at the scene with a single gunshot wound to his leg. An adult female and a juvenile were both located with injuries sustained from an altercation; however, neither had gunshot wounds.

All three victims were transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital via ambulance with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888.

An anonymous tip can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

