Owensboro Police Investigate After Man Shot in Chest

Police in Owensboro are investigating a shooting incident that happened overnight.

Just after midnight on Friday, the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) responded to the 1800 block of W 7th St. on a report of a shooting incident.

When officers got there, they found a 20-year-old victim on the front porch of a house with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man who had been shot was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital by EMS with potentially life-threatening injuries.

OPD Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting and are asking anyone with information on it to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

