Owensboro Police Identify Man Killed in Shooting

Detectives in Owensboro have released the name of the man killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Nick Decker, 25, of Owensboro was shot and killed in a home in the 1500 Block of West 9th Street.

Police were called to the home just after midnight Sunday, where they found several people trying to help Decker.

Decker was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics arrived.

44News spoke with a family member, who is calling for an end to the violence in the city.

Anyone with additional information is asked to reach out to Police at (270) 687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (270) 687-8484.

