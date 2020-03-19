Owensboro Police: Deceased Identified in Ohio River Death Investigation

On March 18 just before 6:30 p.m., OPD along with the Owensboro Fire Department (OFD) and AMR Emergency Medical Services responded to the Owensboro Riverport, after employees reported observing what was believed to be a body in the Ohio River.

Through the use of an OFD boat, officers and firefighters located a deceased adult in the river.

The deceased has now been identified as 42-year-old Chad Noffsinger of Owensboro, Kentucky.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

