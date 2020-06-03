Owensboro Police Chief Releases Statement on George Floyd’s Death

Owensboro Police Department (OPD) Chief of Police and President of the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police (KACP) Arthur Ealum has released a statement in response to the death of George Floyd.

George Floyd died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Memorial Day after being forcefully detained by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was later arrested and charged in Floyd’s murder.

On a day in which our country is once again faced with an incident where the trust in law enforcement was shaken, and a precious human life was lost, the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police reiterates one of the most basic and primary tenets of our profession: the preservation of life. This concept is weaved into the very fabric of our profession and is intended to apply equally to all we serve. The KACP has been long committed to public safety, compassionate policing, maintaining order, professionalism, the preservation of life and a strict adherence to proper training and techniques. The disturbing images of Mr. Floyd’s death run counter to what we represent, what we believe and who we are as public servants. We must work collectively with all members of our communities to overcome this devastating breach of public trust. We strive to treat everyone that we encounter with dignity and respect; anything short of that is unacceptable. Behavior like we witnessed from officers in Minnesota should never be tolerated, condoned or overlooked. Although we are encouraged by the swift actions of the Minneapolis Police Department to terminate all four officers involved in Mr. Floyd’s senseless death, justice has to be served. We pray for Mr. Floyd and his family, and we hope for peace and order in Minneapolis and all cities across our nation. Owensboro Police Chief Art Ealum

President – Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police

Arthur Ealum is an Evansville native who started working for OPD in 1991, making his way through the ranks up to chief of police in 2012.

You can Read Chief Ealum’s statement in PDF form by clicking here.

