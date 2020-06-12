Owensboro Parks & Recreation Covid-19 Reopening Update

The Owensboro Parks & Recreation is reopening to the general public in accordance with health guidelines set by state and local authorities.

Under these guidelines, the City of Owensboro will be opening additional locations in its parks system for public use on June 15 and June 22.

The Parks & Recreation Administrative Center is open to the public; however, capacity will be limited to three guests at any given time. Visitors are required to provide and wear a mask.

Attendees are advised to follow CDC social distancing guidelines of six feet in all city facilities.

June 15 Openings:

Youth Ball Diamonds

Youth Sports Leagues who utilize City locations following the Governor’s Youth Sports Guidelines

Youth golf lessons, camps, and programs

Castlen Dog Park

June 22 Openings:

Shelter Reservations 50 or less

Park Restrooms at Ben Hawes, Legion, and Moreland

Currently, the following locations are available for public use:

Outdoor park greenspace

Boat Ramp at English Park

Fishing Lakes

Paved walking trails

Adkisson Greenbelt

Hiking Trails at Joe Ford Nature Park and Ben Hawes

Rudy Mines Mountain Bike Trails

Outdoor tennis courts

Archery range at Ben Hawes Park

Hillcrest and Ben Hawes Golf Courses with restrictions

Owensboro Parks & Recreation Administrative Center with restrictions

· Centre Court operated by the Owensboro Daviess County Tennis Association

Park amenities like playgrounds, some sport courts and fields remain closed until further notice.

Comments

comments