Owensboro Parks & Recreation Covid-19 Reopening Update

The Owensboro Parks & Recreation is reopening to the general public in accordance with health guidelines set by state and local authorities.
Under these guidelines, the City of Owensboro will be opening additional locations in its parks system for public use on June 15 and June 22.
The Parks & Recreation Administrative Center is open to the public; however, capacity will be limited to three guests at any given time. Visitors are required to provide and wear a mask.
Attendees are advised to follow CDC social distancing guidelines of six feet in all city facilities.
June 15 Openings:
- Youth Ball Diamonds
- Youth Sports Leagues who utilize City locations following the Governor’s Youth Sports Guidelines
- Youth golf lessons, camps, and programs
- Castlen Dog Park
June 22 Openings:
- Shelter Reservations 50 or less
- Park Restrooms at Ben Hawes, Legion, and Moreland
Currently, the following locations are available for public use:
- Outdoor park greenspace
- Boat Ramp at English Park
- Fishing Lakes
- Paved walking trails
- Adkisson Greenbelt
- Hiking Trails at Joe Ford Nature Park and Ben Hawes
- Rudy Mines Mountain Bike Trails
- Outdoor tennis courts
- Archery range at Ben Hawes Park
- Hillcrest and Ben Hawes Golf Courses with restrictions
- Owensboro Parks & Recreation Administrative Center with restrictions
- ·Centre Court operated by the Owensboro Daviess County Tennis Association
Park amenities like playgrounds, some sport courts and fields remain closed until further notice.