Owensboro Officer Recovering From Dragging

An Owensboro police officer is healing at home after he was hurt trying to break up an alleged drug deal.

“There was a disturbance outside, and there was a lot of police officers and an ambulance,” recalled Angela Zamora. “So I looked out the window. And I caught a glimpse of them loading the officer into the ambulance.”

Officer Kyle Mullins was only about a two-minute drive away from the police station.

But when responding to a call for something suspicious off Center Drive, he found himself on a frightening ride.

“Him asking questions–and they just took him and drug him off,” Zamora explained.

When Officer Mullins arrived just before 10:45 Sunday night, he suspected a large group of people in the parking lot were there for a drug deal.

When he arrived, those group members scattered toward a nearby apartment complex.

But Mullins was able to stop the driver of the car they were gathered around, and Owensboro police say he found drug paraphernalia inside that car.

But when he tried to make an arrest–

“The driver wasn’t compliant,” said Sgt. Jason Lee with Owensboro Police Department. “He refused to get out of the vehicle, and started making movements like he was gonna try to drive away. So the officer opened the door and tried to get the subject out of the vehicle. A short struggle ensued and the suspect drove off, dragging the officer a short distance through the parking lot.”

The officer was left with road rash and some shoulder injuries, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

He’s now home recovering.

But while that suspect did make his getaway, police say they do have a general idea of who they are looking for, and what that man was driving when he dragged Officer Mullins across the pavement.

“A white passenger car. Likely a Kia model. A white male driver.”

Those who may have information on the suspect or that white vehicle are asked to reach out to Owensboro police.

