Owensboro Officer Dragged by Car in Sunday Incident

Investigators are looking for a suspect after a police officer was dragged by a car, late Sunday night in Owensboro.

Officer responded to a drug complaint in the 800 block of Center Street to find several people in a parking lot and one inside a car.

When officers approached the group, the people standing ran into an apartment and the driver of the white car refused to get out.

As one of the officers attempted to remove the driver from the car, the driver hit the gas and drug the officer.

Once the car came to a stop, the driver ran off and the officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are still working to locate the white make driver.

