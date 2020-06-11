Owensboro NAACP Pushes for Removal of Confederate Statue

Standing outside of the Daviess County Courthouse in Owensboro, Kentucky, is a Confederate statue that was created 120 years ago, depicting a Confederate soldier holding a rifle. The Confederate monument bears the inscription “To Our Confederate Heroes.”

The NAACP in Owensboro is one of many organizations voicing an opinion on the topic of whether Confederate monuments should stay or go – saying that the statue that stands in front of the Daviess County Courthouse needs to be removed and relocated to a museum.

“This is important to Owensboro because it would be a symbolic move that we are going forward,” said Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, President of the Owensboro NAACP Branch 3107. “We also want to preserve our history – that’s why we are suggesting the statue be moved to a museum.”

Although, others have called the statue art, saying that it should stay where it stands.

“I think the statue has been here for a long time – it’s a beautiful artwork,” said Benda Mcallister, Owensboro resident. “And I think it should stay.”

In 2017, there was an effort to remove the Confederate soldier statue from the yard of the Daviess County Courthouse, though that effort was unsuccessful.

Calls for equality and justice that followed the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, have caused more people to voice opinions on Confederate statues and what their fate should be.

In Hopkins County, a petition has been made to remove a Confederate statue from in front of the Old Courthouse in Downtown Madisonville.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has also called for the removal of a Confederate monument from the Capitol Rotunda.

Monday, Louisville’s mayor ordered a Confederate statue that depicts a soldier riding a horse be moved to a local cemetery after a Kentucky judge ruled the city could remove it.

“We are a community that is about moving forward, we are a community that’s about unity, and we are a community that’s about education,” NAACP President Randolph said.

Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said he plans to meet with Rev. Randolph and won’t comment on the matter until after that meeting is held.

Related Articles

Comments

comments