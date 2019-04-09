Owensboro Museum Unveils New Sculpture

In Owensboro, another sculpture has been unveiled in the downtown as part of the River Artes public art project. This latest sculpture is called, “Lincoln.”

It’s a bronze life size replica of president Abraham Lincoln and it was unveiled in front of city hall on Tuesday.

“Well, I’m very proud of the progress that Owensboro has made, and we are particularly proud that the Owensboro Museum of Fine Arts can play an integral part in helping with place making,” said Owensboro Museum of Fine Arts Director Mary Bryan Hood.

Private donors lease the sculptures for up to two years through the program. To date, 10 works of art have been acquired by the museum and have been installed throughout downtown Owensboro.

