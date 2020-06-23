Owensboro Man Victim of Fatal Stabbing

Police in Owensboro are investigating after a 45-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Monday night.

Just before 7:00 p.m. on Monday, the Owensboro Police Department responded to a report of a traumatic injury in the 500 block of Monterrey Drive.

When police arrived, they found an adult man with multiple injuries, including a stab wound. That man was identified as 45-year-old James M. Basham of Owensboro, Kentucky.

Basham was taken to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

