Owensboro Man Shot, Police Seek Suspect

Owensboro Police Department (OPD) Detectives are investigating after an Owensboro man was shot in the abdomen early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, OPD officers responded to the intersection of West 4th St. and Castlen St. in Owensboro where they located an adult male who had a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old James Dunn of Owensboro, Kentucky.

Dunn was transported to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital by ambulance. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

An arrest has not been made, and detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

