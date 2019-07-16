Owensboro Man Pleads Guilty to Health Care Fraud

An Owensboro Man has plead guilty to committing health insurance fraud of more than $1.3 million.

60-year-old Dinesh Goyal entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States in federal court in Lexington.

Goyal owned a laboratory in Owensboro called Tristate Medical Laboratory, which was affiliated with a Nicholasville, Kentucky lab known as C.A.L. Laboratory Services. Goyal and two others, Mason Routt and Sam Ford, were looking for a way to obtain reimbursements for urine drug tests. In October 2016, the three man agreed that urine drug tests “referred to and performed by CAL would be billed to the health insurance programs using Tristate’s billing information, falsely representing that the tests were performed by Tristate.”

By doing this, C.A.L. was evading payment restrictions that were placed upon them from Medicaid. For doing this, Goyal received 40% of fraudulent reimbursements.

Goyal is scheduled to be sentenced on October 15 in federal court in Lexington. He faces up to 5 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

