Owensboro Man Missing, Search Underway

The Owensboro Police Department is attempting to locate a missing adult.

Chad Noffsinger of Owensboro, Kentucky, was last seen on January 10, 2020, leaving the 1300 block of West 2nd Street wearing blue jeans, a camouflage jacket, and a camouflage hat.

Noffsinger is a 42-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 6′ tall and weighs approx. 220 lbs.

Anyone with information on the location of Noffsinger is asked to call OPD at (270) 687-8888.

Information can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (270) 687-8484.

