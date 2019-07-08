Owensboro Man Indicted for Shooting Officer Receives Sentencing

An Owensboro man indicted on an assault charge for shooting an officer appears in court for his sentencing.

David Turley pleaded Guilty to Assault Under Extreme Emotional Disturbance Monday morning in Daviess County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to diversion for two years meaning if he doesn’t get into trouble in the next couple of years the charge will be dropped.

The shooting incident occurred on October 10th when an officer was shot while responding to a suspicious person call in an alleyway near the 500 Block of Hathaway Street.

Kentucky State Police say the homeowner, Turley, thought the officer was the suspect and fired at him.

Turley was charged with assault back in December by the Daviess County Grand Jury.

