A Daviess County Grand Jury indicted an Owensboro man on murder charges.

The indictment was handed down Wednesday for 18-year-old Demar’tez Thruston.

On March 12, police were called to the 1000 block of West 8th Street in Owensboro after receiving a call of shots fired. During a search of the scene, officers discovered the body of Kevin D. White inside the home.

Comments

comments