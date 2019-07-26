Owensboro Man Found Guilty on 12 Counts of Child Pornography

An Owensboro man has been found guilty on multiple counts of possessing child pornography.

A Daviess County Jury found 48-year-old Daniel Neal guilty Thursday on 12 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. The verdict comes after a four-day trial that began on Monday, July 22nd in Daviess County Circuit Court.

Back in November 2012, Neal was indicted by a Daviess County Grand Jury after investigators seized his electronic devices and found multiple images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

The jury recommended Neal be sentenced to two years in prison on each of the 12 counts to run consecutively, meaning the recommended sentence reaches the state’s maximum 20-year punishment in prison for Class D felonies.

Neal will be formally sentenced on September 25th.

He must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

“We value the efforts of our Cyber Crimes Branch investigators, who were assisted by the Kentucky State Police in taking another child predator off the streets,” Beshear said. “The successful prosecution of this case was led by Mike VanMeter, assistant commonwealth’s attorney for the 6th Judicial Circuit, and we are thankful for his hard work in delivering justice for each victim.”

