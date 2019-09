Owensboro Police Department identifies the suspect involved in a weekend shooting that left one man wounded. Police say 30-year-old John Lee Scott was charged with assault and robbery in connection with the shooting.

Around 7:49 p.m. Sunday, OPD was dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of West 9th Street for a shots fired. Police say they found 27-year-old Christopher McKenzie with a single gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

